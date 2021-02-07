UBS Group Analysts Give Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) (LON:ULVR) a GBX 4,000 Price Target

UBS Group set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price objective on Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) (LON:ULVR) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,630 ($60.49) price target on shares of Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sell rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price target on shares of Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 4,950 ($64.67) price target on shares of Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 4,300 ($56.18) price target on shares of Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) from GBX 5,420 ($70.81) to GBX 5,500 ($71.86) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,838.18 ($63.21).

Shares of LON ULVR opened at GBX 3,980 ($52.00) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £104.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.66. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 42.84 ($0.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,361.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4,549.26.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a GBX 37.60 ($0.49) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Unilever PLC (ULVR.L)’s previous dividend of $37.46. Unilever PLC (ULVR.L)’s payout ratio is 59.36%.

Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) Company Profile

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

