Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Acquired by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,560 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $4,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 48.3% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 840.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.34, for a total value of $4,103,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 138,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,939,188.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.19, for a total transaction of $8,903,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 103,500 shares in the company, valued at $46,077,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,341 shares of company stock worth $31,422,329 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

TYL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $380.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.82.

NYSE:TYL opened at $422.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.77, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $430.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $390.33. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $247.22 and a 1-year high of $466.21.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $285.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.07 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Recommended Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.