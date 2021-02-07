Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Analysts expect Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) to post $0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Two Harbors Investment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. Two Harbors Investment posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.91. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Two Harbors Investment.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $60.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.20 million. Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 246.97%. Two Harbors Investment’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS.

TWO has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Barclays cut Two Harbors Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.81.

TWO opened at $6.45 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.75. Two Harbors Investment has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $15.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 29th. This is a boost from Two Harbors Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.64%.

In other news, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 5,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $35,861.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,118.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 8,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $52,355.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,651 shares of company stock worth $562,099 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,541,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,845,000 after purchasing an additional 152,968 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 264,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 129,797 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,620,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 39,744 shares in the last quarter. 59.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by residential mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

