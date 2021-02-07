Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) Hits New 1-Year High at $20.07

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.07 and last traded at $19.77, with a volume of 25591 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.29.

Several brokerages have commented on TUFN. Barclays lifted their target price on Tufin Software Technologies from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tufin Software Technologies from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.63.

The firm has a market capitalization of $541.36 million, a P/E ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.10 and a 200 day moving average of $10.35.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $25.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.59 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.38% and a negative net margin of 38.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 30,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 12,933 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC increased its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,088,000 after purchasing an additional 227,117 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 439,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 241,770 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 98,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 50,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. 40.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:TUFN)

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

