TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global printed circuit board manufacturer, focusing on quick-turn and volume production of technologically advanced PCBs, backplane assemblies and electro-mechanical solutions. TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM’s time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on TTM Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist upped their price target on TTM Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on TTM Technologies from $17.75 to $19.25 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. TTM Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.53.

TTM Technologies stock opened at $13.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.63. TTM Technologies has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $16.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.61.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $523.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.59 million. TTM Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP William Kent Hardwick sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $51,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,519.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in TTM Technologies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its position in TTM Technologies by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 18,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in TTM Technologies by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 40,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC boosted its position in TTM Technologies by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 36,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 4,620 shares during the last quarter.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

