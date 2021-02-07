TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) had its target price hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TTMI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TTM Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Truist upped their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TTM Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.53.

NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $13.97 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.61. TTM Technologies has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.63.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. TTM Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $523.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that TTM Technologies will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP William Kent Hardwick sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $51,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,519.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,242,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,265,000 after buying an additional 633,351 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,009,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,334,000 after buying an additional 830,074 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,100,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,186,000 after buying an additional 245,600 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,087,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,412,000 after buying an additional 13,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $3,749,000.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

