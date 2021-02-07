TrustVerse 24-Hour Volume Reaches $102,753.00 (TRV)

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. TrustVerse has a market capitalization of $7.64 million and $102,753.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TrustVerse has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One TrustVerse coin can currently be bought for $0.0157 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.61 or 0.00063900 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $449.44 or 0.01166973 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,447.14 or 0.06354061 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005915 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00050896 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00017172 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00023016 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00033639 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

TrustVerse Profile

TrustVerse (TRV) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2019. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 486,491,528 coins. TrustVerse’s official website is trustverse.io . TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrustVerse’s official message board is medium.com/@trustverse_official

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustVerse is a digital wealth management company that provides an all-in-one solution for digital asset management. It offers solutions for the entire financial life cycle of its users: from accumulation to legacy planning. The aim is to provide stable, safe and efficient financial planning. Its services, represented by planets in the universe, are forms of our unique digital wealth management solutions, aimed at providing a better financial ecosystem for all. “

Buying and Selling TrustVerse

TrustVerse can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustVerse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrustVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

