Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.56.

TCNNF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $36.25 to $60.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TCNNF opened at $46.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.53. Trulieve Cannabis has a 1 year low of $5.74 and a 1 year high of $48.98.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical cannabis company. The company cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, California, Massachusetts, and Connecticut, as well as directly to patients through home delivery.

