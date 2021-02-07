Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Bought by Hallmark Capital Management Inc.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 173.4% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Truist cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $52.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $55.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.63.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

In related news, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $8,857,753.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 849,506 shares in the company, valued at $42,662,191.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $2,459,815.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 182,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,303,387.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 229,531 shares of company stock valued at $11,555,029. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

