Truepoint Inc. Takes $130,000 Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Truepoint Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 62.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,730,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,923,000 after buying an additional 2,588,948 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 0.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,394,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,529,000 after buying an additional 52,458 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 11.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,311,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,816,000 after buying an additional 527,407 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 15.1% during the third quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 4,814,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,281,000 after buying an additional 631,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 1.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,137,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,459,000 after purchasing an additional 58,389 shares during the last quarter. 44.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.06.

NLY opened at $8.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.71. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

