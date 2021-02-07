TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $36.19

TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $36.19 and last traded at $35.90, with a volume of 1855739 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.38.

TRIP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on TripAdvisor from $21.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Truist lifted their target price on TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays initiated coverage on TripAdvisor in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on TripAdvisor in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.05.

Get TripAdvisor alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.77 and a beta of 1.48.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The travel company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $151.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.33 million. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 15.76% and a negative net margin of 24.54%. TripAdvisor’s revenue was down 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 18,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $487,467.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,977.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 32,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $1,112,548.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,040 over the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIP. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in TripAdvisor during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in TripAdvisor during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in TripAdvisor during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in TripAdvisor during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

About TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.