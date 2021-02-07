Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Hits New 12-Month High at $30.95

Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $30.95 and last traded at $30.83, with a volume of 14143 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.46.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Trinity Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -620.80 and a beta of 1.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This is a boost from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Trinity Industries declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. 95.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trinity Industries Company Profile (NYSE:TRN)

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

