Tricon Residential Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.89.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TCNGF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Tricon Residential from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of Tricon Residential stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.87. 150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,350. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.40. Tricon Residential has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $10.22.

Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager primarily focused on rental housing in North America. The firm invests in a portfolio of single-family rental homes, multi-family rental apartments and for-sale housing assets, and manages third-party capital in connection with its investments.

