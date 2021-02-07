Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Director Sells $34,550.00 in Stock

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Director Sandra I. Coufal sold 5,000 shares of Tricida stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total value of $34,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 162,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,628.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Tricida stock opened at $7.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $359.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.25. Tricida, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.74 and a 12 month high of $38.50. The company has a current ratio of 7.00, a quick ratio of 7.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($0.33). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tricida, Inc. will post -5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCDA. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Tricida by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Tricida by 300.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tricida in the third quarter worth $122,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Tricida in the third quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Tricida by 42.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 6,046 shares during the period. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tricida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Tricida

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

