TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Conning Inc. raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 4,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology stock opened at $620.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $542.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $416.88. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.88 and a fifty-two week high of $634.46. The company has a market cap of $48.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The firm had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $563.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $472.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $481.71.

In related news, Director Andrea Lynn Saia sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.92, for a total transaction of $1,177,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.00, for a total transaction of $489,978.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.