TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Makes New $267,000 Investment in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth $1,182,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in American Water Works by 428.6% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in American Water Works by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AWK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. HSBC raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.85.

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $165.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a PE ratio of 45.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.95. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.00 and a 1 year high of $172.56.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.94%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

