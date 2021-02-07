TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Invests $214,000 in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 706.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 130.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $25.01 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $11.87 and a 52-week high of $35.38. The stock has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.73.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 2,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $65,790.67. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,320.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total value of $109,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,143 shares in the company, valued at $330,874.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,981 shares of company stock valued at $500,391. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SLB. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. HSBC downgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $18.10 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.94.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

