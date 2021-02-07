TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,610 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Honeywell International news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $419,793.46. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc bought 34,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $145,046.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 205,800 shares of company stock worth $860,624 in the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE HON opened at $202.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.42. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.08 and a 1 year high of $216.70.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

HON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.33.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

