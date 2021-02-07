TravelNote Achieves Market Cap of $9,233.64 (TVNT)

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded down 29.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. Over the last seven days, TravelNote has traded up 31.5% against the U.S. dollar. TravelNote has a market cap of $9,233.64 and approximately $2,428.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TravelNote coin can currently be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00050707 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.35 or 0.00175334 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 33.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00060766 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00062767 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.58 or 0.00229791 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00071820 BTC.

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 coins and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 coins. The official website for TravelNote is ico.travelnote.io . TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

TravelNote can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TravelNote should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TravelNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

