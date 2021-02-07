Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) (TSE:TOU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $21.74

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) (TSE:TOU)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$21.74 and last traded at C$21.58, with a volume of 663120 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$20.67.

TOU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC boosted their price target on Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$30.00 to C$32.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Cormark boosted their price target on Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) from C$21.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$23.00 price objective on Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$26.15.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.84 billion and a PE ratio of 115.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$18.65 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.22.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) (TSE:TOU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$518.06 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$19.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,668.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,771,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$171,335,788.42. Also, Director John William Elick bought 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$18.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$310,696.20. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,082,334.

About Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) (TSE:TOU)

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

