Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:NTG) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.68

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.68 and traded as high as $24.49. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund shares last traded at $24.20, with a volume of 37,292 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.68.

Get Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTG. Capital City Trust Co. FL bought a new position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the third quarter valued at about $165,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the third quarter valued at about $248,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 2.7% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 77,446 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 427.6% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 90,283 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 73,170 shares during the period. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC grew its position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 133.9% during the third quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 46,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 26,777 shares during the period.

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.