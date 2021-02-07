Todd Crockett Sells 1,734,233 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Director Todd Crockett sold 1,734,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $93,700,608.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ZI stock opened at $58.08 on Friday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.83 and a 1-year high of $64.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.95.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engle Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,202,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $326,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 62.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 25.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at $150,000.

ZI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Monday, January 25th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. ZoomInfo Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.06.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the target organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services and insurance, retail, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, healthcare, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and small and medium-sized business.

