Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tiziana Life Sciences PLC is a biotechnology company. It focuses on the clinical development for the treatment of cancers, chronic inflammatory and autoimmune neurodegenerative disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of Foralumab TZLS-401 and Milciclib TZLS-201 which are in clinical stage. Tiziana Life Sciences PLC is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Get Tiziana Life Sciences alerts:

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on Tiziana Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

TLSA opened at $4.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $262.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.33 and a beta of 1.41. Tiziana Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $12.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.80.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Tiziana Life Sciences by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Tiziana Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Tiziana Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in Tiziana Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Tiziana Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $645,000.

About Tiziana Life Sciences

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules and related diagnostics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such GvHD, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; and Milciclib (TZLS-201), which is an orally bioavailable, small molecule inhibitor of cyclin-dependent kinases and Src family kinases for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tiziana Life Sciences (TLSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tiziana Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiziana Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.