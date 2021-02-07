Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Titan Machinery represents a diversified mix of agricultural, construction, and consumer products dealerships located in the upper Midwest. Their Shared Resource Headquarters is located in the heart of the Red River Valley in Fargo, ND. Titan Machinery is a dealer for Case IH, Case Construction, New Holland, and New Holland Construction. Titan Machinery also represents shortline equipment to meet specialized customer demand and niche product needs. “

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

TITN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. William Blair upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Titan Machinery from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Titan Machinery from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Titan Machinery has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.75.

Shares of Titan Machinery stock opened at $23.95 on Wednesday. Titan Machinery has a 52-week low of $6.96 and a 52-week high of $24.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.90 and a 200 day moving average of $16.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $540.22 million, a P/E ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 1.92.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.23. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $360.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.60 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Bryan J. Knutson sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $99,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,869.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tony Christianson sold 13,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $294,789.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,929.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,340 shares of company stock valued at $3,458,849 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Titan Machinery by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,393,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,236,000 after purchasing an additional 15,687 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Titan Machinery in the 4th quarter valued at $898,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Titan Machinery by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Titan Machinery in the 4th quarter valued at $1,035,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Titan Machinery in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

See Also: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Titan Machinery (TITN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.