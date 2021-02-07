Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC Has $19.01 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 163,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,913 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 9.8% of Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $19,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,397,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,243,000 after purchasing an additional 254,107 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,355,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,840,000 after purchasing an additional 232,784 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,069,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,454,000 after purchasing an additional 40,289 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,589,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,598,000 after purchasing an additional 131,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,428,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,234,000 after purchasing an additional 465,674 shares during the last quarter.

QUAL stock opened at $118.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.53. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

