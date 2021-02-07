Tiger Royalties and Investments PLC (TIR.L) (LON:TIR) Shares Gap Down to $0.68

Tiger Royalties and Investments PLC (TIR.L) (LON:TIR) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.68, but opened at $0.55. Tiger Royalties and Investments PLC (TIR.L) shares last traded at $0.51, with a volume of 57,670 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.42 million and a PE ratio of -2.75.

Tiger Royalties and Investments PLC (TIR.L) Company Profile (LON:TIR)

Tiger Resource Finance plc is venture capital firm specializing in early stage, incubation and seed-financing. It can also invest in mature companies. It prefers to invest in the minerals, oil and gas, natural resource exploration and development sector, and in the companies have developed or are applying new technologies that are becoming available to the resource sector.

