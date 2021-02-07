thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ThyssenKrupp AG engages in the production of steel. It operates through the following business areas Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Materials Services, Steel Europe and Steel Americas. Components Technology business area offers components for the automotive, construction and engineering sectors. Elevator Technology business area constructs and modernizes elevators, escalators, moving walks, stair and platform lifts, and passenger boarding bridges. Industrial Solutions business area is an international supplier in special and large-scale plant construction as well as naval shipbuilding. Materials Services business area distributes materials and provides complex technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors. Steel Europe business area involves in the flat carbon steel activities. Steel America business area produces, processes, and markets steel products in North and South America. ThyssenKrupp AG is headquartered in Essen, Germany. “

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of thyssenkrupp from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of thyssenkrupp from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of thyssenkrupp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. thyssenkrupp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.00.

TKAMY opened at $11.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 2.25. thyssenkrupp has a twelve month low of $3.64 and a twelve month high of $12.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on thyssenkrupp (TKAMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.