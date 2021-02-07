Theta Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:TGMGF) Trading 11.5% Higher

Shares of Theta Gold Mines Limited (OTCMKTS:TGMGF) traded up 11.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.29 and last traded at $0.27. 15,387 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 35,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.26.

About Theta Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:TGMGF)

Theta Gold Mines Limited operates as a gold exploration and development company in South Africa. Its principal property is the Theta project located near the town of Pilgrim's Rest in Mpumalanga Province. The company was formerly known as Stonewall Resources Limited and changed its name to Theta Gold Mines Limited in December 2018.

