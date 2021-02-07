The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for The Williams Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.43. The Williams Companies posted earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Williams Companies will report full year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.11. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.66. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Williams Companies.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut The Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on The Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on The Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Williams Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 2.4% in the third quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 22,657 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 12,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,043 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 3.5% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,928 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WMB traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.09. The company had a trading volume of 6,573,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,182,563. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The Williams Companies has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $22.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.84, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%. This is an increase from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.62%.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

