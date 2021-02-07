The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,744 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $4,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DIS opened at $181.16 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $183.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $328.67 billion, a PE ratio of -113.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $174.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.33.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist initiated coverage on The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.23.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total transaction of $6,223,946.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,255,498.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 17,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.25, for a total value of $2,429,203.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 893,821 shares of company stock valued at $154,601,342. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

