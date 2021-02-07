The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) (TSE:TD) Receives C$74.94 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$74.94.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TD shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$77.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. CIBC increased their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$80.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$70.50 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Fundamental Research upgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “top pick” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$66.47 to C$78.36 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, CSFB raised their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

In other The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) news, Senior Officer Norie Clare Campbell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.92, for a total value of C$1,773,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$654,237.

Shares of TSE TD traded down C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$74.60. 5,474,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,319,719. The stock has a market capitalization of C$135.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$73.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$66.11. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of C$49.01 and a twelve month high of C$76.10.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported C$1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.26 by C$0.34. The firm had revenue of C$11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.23 billion. As a group, analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.4908913 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO)’s payout ratio is 48.37%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

