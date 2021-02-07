The Timken (NYSE:TKR) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.70-5.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.935-3.935 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.75 billion.The Timken also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.70-5.10 EPS.

NYSE:TKR opened at $72.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.99 and its 200 day moving average is $65.09. The Timken has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $86.44.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $891.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.21 million. The Timken had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Timken will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TKR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Timken from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of The Timken in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Timken from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Timken from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Timken has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.57.

In other The Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $1,765,672.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,868,516. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 15,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total value of $1,132,366.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,888,906.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,506 shares of company stock worth $6,427,307. Insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

