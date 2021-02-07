The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Lifted to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SWGAY. AlphaValue upgraded The Swatch Group to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

SWGAY opened at $14.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.11. The Swatch Group has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $14.95.

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

