The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $7,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter worth $26,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 87.6% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 266.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 63.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SMG opened at $236.53 on Friday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1 year low of $76.50 and a 1 year high of $250.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $215.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.28.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.12. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $748.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 104.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.25%.

SMG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $274.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday. Truist boosted their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.00.

In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total value of $273,152.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,819.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ivan C. Smith sold 2,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.41, for a total value of $565,162.51. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,976 shares of company stock valued at $9,777,014. Insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

