The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Hallmark Capital Management Inc.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,337 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $4,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 21,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Independent Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

Shares of PG stock opened at $129.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $319.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.07. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.72%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total value of $42,094,714.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $4,327,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 301,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,559,884.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 875,123 shares of company stock valued at $116,314,326 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

