The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Bought by CWH Capital Management Inc.

CWH Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 76.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the period. CWH Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Truepoint Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $325,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.78.

NYSE:PNC opened at $156.94 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.41 and a 12 month high of $162.74. The firm has a market cap of $66.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.93 and its 200-day moving average is $125.63.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $581,260.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,846,361.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

