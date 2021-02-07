The Marketing Alliance (OTCMKTS:MAAL) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.52

The Marketing Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAAL)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.52 and traded as high as $2.55. The Marketing Alliance shares last traded at $2.55, with a volume of 760 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.48 million, a P/E ratio of -25.50 and a beta of 0.03.

The Marketing Alliance (OTCMKTS:MAAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is an increase from The Marketing Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.98%.

The Marketing Alliance, Inc operates as a wholesale distributor of life insurance, annuities, and other financial service products in the United States. It also provides long term care insurance, disability insurance, and medicare supplement products. In addition, the company operates family entertainment space in Florida, Missouri, and North Carolina under the name of Monkey Joe's; and provides construction, heavy equipment, and trenching services in Iowa.

