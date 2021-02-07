The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Icon Advisers Inc. Co.

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lowered its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 64.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,944 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 12,360 shares during the quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HD. Wedbush cut shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.25.

In related news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,226,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HD opened at $278.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $292.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.68.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

