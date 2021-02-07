The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,521 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up 3.2% of Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $5,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 18,775 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,214,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,433 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after buying an additional 5,242 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of The Home Depot stock opened at $278.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $300.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $272.19 and its 200-day moving average is $274.68. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $292.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Gordon Haskett raised The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.25.
In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,539,757.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
The Home Depot Company Profile
The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.
