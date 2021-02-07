The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,521 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up 3.2% of Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $5,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 18,775 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,214,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,433 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after buying an additional 5,242 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Home Depot stock opened at $278.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $300.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $272.19 and its 200-day moving average is $274.68. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $292.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Gordon Haskett raised The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.25.

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,539,757.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

