The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,838 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. S&CO Inc. acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,027,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 27,768 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after buying an additional 13,825 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in The Home Depot by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in The Home Depot by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 444,695 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $118,120,000 after buying an additional 6,597 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $278.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.68. The firm has a market cap of $300.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Home Depot news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at $26,226,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Wedbush cut shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.25.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.