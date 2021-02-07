The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Stock Holdings Decreased by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc reduced its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,139 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 205.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,208 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 336.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 6,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GT opened at $12.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.98. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $14.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. KeyCorp raised shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Nomura downgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.85.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

