The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€58.00” Price Target for HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) (ETR:HEI)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) (ETR:HEI) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

HEI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Independent Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €66.82 ($78.61).

Shares of ETR HEI opened at €61.82 ($72.73) on Thursday. HeidelbergCement AG has a twelve month low of €29.00 ($34.12) and a twelve month high of €69.70 ($82.00). The firm has a market cap of $12.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of €63.59 and a 200 day moving average of €56.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.11.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

