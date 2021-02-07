The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €42.70 Price Target for Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) (ETR:IFXA)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.70 ($50.24) target price on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) (ETR:IFXA) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

IFXA has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.50 ($40.59) target price on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Nord/LB set a €26.50 ($31.18) price objective on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €25.50 ($30.00) price objective on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €32.37 ($38.08).

Infineon Technologies AG has a 52 week low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 52 week high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

