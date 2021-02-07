The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) to Sell

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HDELY. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of HeidelbergCement from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. HeidelbergCement presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.00.

HDELY opened at $14.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.45 and a 200-day moving average of $13.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. HeidelbergCement has a 12-month low of $6.24 and a 12-month high of $16.80.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

