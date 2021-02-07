The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the energy producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on COP. Bank of America raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.62 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Scotiabank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of ConocoPhillips to a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.04.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $44.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.31, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $61.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 47.91%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth about $25,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.