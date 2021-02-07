The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Banco Santander (BME:SAN) a €3.45 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.45 ($4.06) price objective on Banco Santander (BME:SAN) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €1.60 ($1.88) price target on Banco Santander and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €2.20 ($2.59) price target on Banco Santander and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.50 ($2.94) price target on Banco Santander and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €2.85 ($3.35) price target on Banco Santander and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €2.71 ($3.19).

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander has a twelve month low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a twelve month high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; insurance products; and debit and credit cards.

See Also: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.