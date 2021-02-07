The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from The First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.
The First Bancshares has raised its dividend by 180.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. The First Bancshares has a payout ratio of 20.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect The First Bancshares to earn $2.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.4%.
Shares of The First Bancshares stock opened at $32.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $687.99 million, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.71. The First Bancshares has a 1-year low of $15.27 and a 1-year high of $35.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.
A number of research firms recently commented on FBMS. TheStreet upgraded The First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The First Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.
About The First Bancshares
The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.
