The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from The First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

The First Bancshares has raised its dividend by 180.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. The First Bancshares has a payout ratio of 20.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect The First Bancshares to earn $2.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.4%.

Get The First Bancshares alerts:

Shares of The First Bancshares stock opened at $32.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $687.99 million, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.71. The First Bancshares has a 1-year low of $15.27 and a 1-year high of $35.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.10. The First Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $50.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.94 million. As a group, research analysts expect that The First Bancshares will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on FBMS. TheStreet upgraded The First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The First Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

About The First Bancshares

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for The First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.