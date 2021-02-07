The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,820,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 514,405 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola makes up 1.1% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.60% of The Coca-Cola worth $1,416,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,442,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,882,230,000 after buying an additional 3,404,545 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 181.0% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,233,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083,215 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1,148.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,171,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997,361 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 4.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,887,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,809 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,242,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,048 shares in the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total value of $5,265,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $18,702,017.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC cut their target price on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.76.

KO stock opened at $49.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.92 and its 200-day moving average is $50.36. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

