The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Position Trimmed by Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $2,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Clorox by 4.5% during the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in The Clorox by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in The Clorox by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank grew its position in The Clorox by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Clorox by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Benno O. Dorer sold 417,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total value of $83,788,060.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 293,341 shares in the company, valued at $58,938,073.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 9,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total value of $1,985,084.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,932,033.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 468,528 shares of company stock worth $94,686,881 in the last quarter. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CLX shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Clorox from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Clorox from $223.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.65.

Shares of CLX opened at $191.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $239.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $201.72 and its 200-day moving average is $211.23.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 60.33%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

