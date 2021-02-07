The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) will post $0.71 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for The Blackstone Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.63. The Blackstone Group reported earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 54.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Blackstone Group will report full year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $3.38. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Blackstone Group.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The Blackstone Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.19.

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock opened at $70.84 on Thursday. The Blackstone Group has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $71.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.21 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.7175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 93.51%.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc purchased 997,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $24,948,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 42,425 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,481,905.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 2,158.4% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 56,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 53,960 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,260,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Unison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,587,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 142,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

